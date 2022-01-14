Palace says 14 territories including Canada, Saudi Arabia under Red List; allows inbound travel with conditions

Travelers from red-listed countries can enter PHL upon negative RT-PCR within 48 hours from leaving their country, and strict quarantine, testing protocols

Bares latest country-risk classifications from January 16 to 31, 2022

(Eagle News) – Malacanang announced the latest country risk classification that would take effect from January 16 to 31, 2022 where 14 countries and territories including Canada, Saudi Arabia and Spain had been placed under the Red List.

The Palace also announced that Filipinos and other travelers coming from the red-listed country could be allowed entry provided that they follow strict quarantine and testing protocols and test negative on RT-PCR Covid-19 tests.

At least 32 other territories were under the “Green List.” All other countries not mentioned are placed under the “Yellow List.”

The following countries, territories, or jurisdictions shall be under the Red List for the said period: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Canada, Curacao, French Guiana, Iceland, Malta, Mayotte, Mozambique, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Spain, and US Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, under the Green List are the following: Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, China (Mainland), Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Hong Kong (Chinese Special Administrative Region), India, Indonesia, Japan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Montserrat, Morocco, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands), Saint Barthelemy, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Timor-Leste (East Timor), and Uganda.

All other countries, territories, and jurisdictions not mentioned above are under the Yellow List.

-Conditions for entry to PHL-

Malacanang announced that travelers from red-listed countries and territories could already enter the Philippines provided that they follow strict quarantine and testing protocols, and test negative for RT-PCR test within 48 hours from departure from their country of origin, based on revised protocols from the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“Filipinos who will be coming from countries classified under the Red List shall now be allowed entry to the country and shall be subject to entry, quarantine, and testing protocols as determined by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID),” Malacanang said.

This followed the IATF’s decision to lift the travel ban for persons coming from or who have been to said countries, territories, and jurisdictions within the last 14 days, said Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

“Dahil nga po meron na po tayong cases ng Omicron at marami po tayong mga kababayan na nasa Red List countries na gusto nang umuwi at base sa dati nating protocols na kailangan po ng Bayanihan Flights para sila ay makauwi… nagkaroon po ng desisyon ang IATF na itong mga kababayan natin mula sa Red List countries ay payagan na nating umuwi, bumalik dito without the need for Bayanihan Flights,” said Secretary Nograles in a press briefing on January 14, 2022.

If the fully vaccinated traveler tests negative, the individual may be released from facility quarantine, and shall have to complete home quarantine up to the 14th day from date of arrival, he said.

For unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated who will be coming from the Red List, aside from the negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours prior to departure from origin country, they shall also undergo facility-based quarantine upon arrival in the country and undergo RT-PCR testing on the seventh day from their date of arrival, according to the Palace statement.

Regardless of a negative RT-PCR test result, the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or those whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated coming from the Red List, can only be discharged after completion of a strict 10-day facility-based quarantine, he explained.

These travelers shall also be asked to observe home quarantine until the 14th day from their date of arrival.

“Samantala, itong negative pre-departure RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure, which was our previous protocol, shall be honored until January 19, 2022, 12:01AM,” Nograles said.

(Eagle News Service)