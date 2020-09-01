Palace: Religious gatherings in NCR, GCQ areas back to limited 10% seating capacity of worship venues

(Eagle News) – Malacanang announced on Tuesday, Sept. 1, that religious services in General Community Quarantine (GCQ) areas in the country, including Metro Manila, would be back to the limited 10 percent of the seating capacity of worship venues.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this in a Laging Handa press briefing on Tuesday, as he stressed that it was only decided this morning that the previous limitation of only 10 persons attending religious gatherings has been expanded to 10 percent of the seating capacity of the houses of worship or religious venues.

He said that this “good news” will surely be welcomed by religious leaders.

“Sa religious gatherings, matutuwa po ang mga obispo natin. Pinayagan na po ang 10 percent seating capacity. Uulitin ko po, sa NCR (National Capital Region), pinayagan na rin po ang religious gathering up to 10 percent, hindi lamang hanggang 10 katao,” he said.

It should be recalled that in the last two-week period of GCQ, the Palace has limited religious gatherings to just 10 persons in a venue because of the rising COVID-19 cases.

But Roque said that just this Tuesday morning, the Palace has decided that this limitation is back to 10 percent of the seating capacity of a religious venue.

Malacanang, however, maintained that the wearing of face masks and face shields, as well as social distancing, still should be followed, as this is the maximum public health standard while the country is under community quarantine protocols.

President Rodrigo Duterte in a public address late Monday night, Aug. 31, said that areas under GCQ from September 1 to 30, are Metro Manila, the provinces of Bulacan and Batangas, and the cities of Tacloban and Bacolod.

(Eagle News Service)