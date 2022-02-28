Palace reiterates 4 conditions for areas to be de-escalated to Alert Level 1

Says NCR, 38 other areas to be placed under Alert Level 1 on March 1, to continue observing minimum health protocols

(Eagle News) — Malacanang reiterated on Monday, February 28, the four conditions that should be met by an area before it could be de-escalated to Alert Level 1. This was a day before Metro Manila and 38 other areas in the country are placed under Alert Level 1.

These conditions are the following: minimal to low-risk classification; less than 50% total bed utilization rate; 70% fully vaccinated individuals in the area’s target population; and 80% fully vaccinated in the area’s target A2 population.

Palace spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei Nograles thanked the public for their cooperation and for following minimum public health standards which were the reason why more areas in the country were de-escalated to Alert Level 1, including Metro Manila.

“Bukas, a-uno ng Marso 2022, ay ang siyang unang araw ng implementasyon ng Alert Level 1 sa Metro Manila at sa tatlumpu’t walo (38) pang mga lugar sa Pilipinas. Sa mga lugar na nasa Alert Level 1, salamat po sa inyong kooperasyon at pagsunod sa minimum public health standards, pakikipag-bayanihan para makapagpabakuna o magpa-booster at sa mga sakripisyo na inyong inialay malampasan lamang natin itong pandemya. Nakarating po tayo dito dahil sa inyong lahat,” Nograles said in a press briefing on Monday, February 28.

-Continue observing minimum health protocols, says Palace-

He urged the public not to lower their guards even as their areas are placed under Alert Level 1.

Nograles said that it is important to continue observing minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks and frequent handwashing, since the Covid-19 virus is still circulating.

“Tagumpay mang maituturing ang ating pagsampa sa Alert Level 1, hindi pa panahon para magdiwang. Kailangan pa rin po nating maging responsable sa ating sarili, sa ating pamilya at sa ating komunidad. Bagama’t ating naaagapan, nasa gitna pa rin natin ang banta ng COVID-19,” Nograles pointed out.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also stressed that being in Alert Level 1 does not mean the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that COVID-19 cases may still rise and hospital utilization may still increase in Alert Level 1 areas if minimum health protocols and safeguards are disregarded.

Aside from Metro Manila, other areas in Luzon placed under Alert Level 1 from March 1 to 15, 2022 are the following:

• Abra, Apayao, Baguio City and Kalinga in the Cordillera Administrative Region;

• Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan in Region I;

• Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela and Quirino in Region II;

• Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Olongapo City, Pampanga and Tarlac in Region III;

• Cavite and Laguna in Region IV-A;

• Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City and Romblon in Region IV-B; and

• Naga City and Catanduanes in Region V.

In the Visayas, these areas are also under Alert Level 1 from March 1 to 15:

• Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz and Guimaras in Region VI;

• Siquijor in Region VII; and

• Biliran in Region VIII.

In Mindanao, the following areas are likewise under Alert Level 1 from March 1 to 15:

• Zamboanga City in Region IX;

• Cagayan de Oro City and Camiguin in Region X; and

• Davao City in Region XI.

Under Alert Level 1, there would be 100 percent capacity for businesses, but the implementation of minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks, frequent hand washing and sanitizing would still be in place.

(Eagle News Service)