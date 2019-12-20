Palace: President Duterte to make announcement on “onerous” water deals on Jan. 6

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte will make an announcement on the “onerous” water concession deals on Jan. 6, the Palace said.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the revelation as he noted that the President “still want(s) to hear why they allowed this kind of treason against the interest of the Filipino people.”

“Sabi niya (Duterte), hindi siya papayag na walang mangyayari sa kasong ito,” he said.

The President had slammed the concession agreements with Manila Water and Maynilad following Department of Justice findings there were onerous provisions in them.

The DOJ had been tasked to conduct a review of the contracts at the height of the water shortage in March.

Among the onerous provisions was the one banning government from interfering in setting rates, and the indemnification clause should such an interference occur.

The DOJ said the extension of the contracts until 2037 even before they lapsed in 2021 was also irregular.