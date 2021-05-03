Palace: President Duterte has chosen next PNP Chief

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has decided who the next Philippine National Police chief will be.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, said he was still not at liberty to disclose who this was as he has yet to receive the appointment paper.

Roque made the announcement five days before PNP Chief Debold Sinas was set to retire.

Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año submitted only one name for the post to the President.

Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya did not disclose the name.

He said, however, that the President “has the prerogative to choose anyone with a rank of at least police brigadier general in the PNP organization.”