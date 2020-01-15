Palace on Sabio’s withdrawal of ICC case vs Duterte: Trillanes “must be squirming in his disgraced retirement”

(Eagle News) — Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV “must be squirming in his disgraced retirement” after lawyer Jude Sabio withdrew the complaint for crimes against humanity against President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court.

This is according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who issued the statement a day after Sabio, lawyer of Edgar Matobato, who had claimed he was a member of the Davao Death Squad, withdrew the complaint over the drug war.

“Lies can only be sustained for some time. When conscience haunts and torments the peddler, it melts by the heat of truth,” Panelo said.

“Slowly but surely, the destabilizers of the Duterte administration are being undressed. Their obnoxious smell like ashfall pollute the air,” he added.

Panelo also encouraged the ICC to “wake up from its stupor if not for ignorance” that it is being used by disgruntled and discredited persons to advance their goal of besmirching the reputation of PRRD and achieving their impossible dream of bringing down the Duterte presidency.”

“More importantly, it should recognize the unalterable legal fact that it has no jurisdiction over the President, and for that matter, the Philippines,” Panelo said.

On Wednesday, Jude Sabio said he had written a letter to ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda “regarding my intention to withdraw my earlier ICC communication.”

“I am set to submit it personally with the ICC anytime soon,” he had said.

Other groups, including the National Union of People’s Lawyers, have also filed similar communications.