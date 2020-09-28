Palace notes downtrend in COVID-19 cases in PHL, citing latest OCTA Research findings

(Eagle News) – Malacanang noted the downtrend in Philippine daily COVID-19 cases, and the decrease in positivity rate based on latest report from the OCTA research group composed of faculty from the University of the Philippines (UP) and the University of Sto. Tomas.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the daily cases of coronavirus in the country had been significantly reduced this September, compared to the number of cases last month.

From the 4,300 average number of daily cases from August 12 to 18, this has significantly decreased to 2,988 from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, Roque said.

He also noted the OCTA research group’s finding of a downtrend in COVID-19 reproduction number from 1.14 in Aug. 12 to 18, to less than 1, or 0.82 this Sept. 16 to 23, which is the lowest so far in the country.

The reproduction number indicates the average number of people who can be contaminated by a person infected by a virus.

In Metro Manila, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country, the new cases reported per day also decreased, Roque said. From the average 2,676 in daily new cases from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, to an average of 1,209 daily cases this Sept. 17 to 24.

“Mahigit 50 porsyento po ang ibinaba compared sa five weeks ago,” Roque said.

The positivity rate in Metro Manila also went down from 16 percent in Aug 12 to 18, to 10 percent this Sept. 16 to 23.

“Ang ideal ng World Health Organization (WHO) ay 5 percent, so good work. Pero patuloy pa po nating pababain,” the Palace spokesperson said.

The COVID-19 reproduction number in Metro Manila also went down to 0.74 this Sept 16 to 23, from a high of 1.14 in Aug. 12 to 18.

Roque said that these numbers showed that the COVID-19 situation in the country is improving.

(Eagle News Service)