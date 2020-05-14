Palace: Land and sea-based OFWs can now leave for abroad; recruitment firms allowed in modified ECQ, GCQ areas

(Eagle News) – Malacanang said that it is allowing land-based and sea-based overseas Filipino workers to leave and work for abroad provided that they would submit a signed declaration that they know the risks involved in working outside the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that because OFWs are now allowed to leave the country, recruitment and placement agencies that would process their papers would be allowed to operate in areas under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) and under the General Community Quarantine.

But Roque said that the ban on the deployment abroad of health care workers remain to be in effect.

“Hindi po kasama dito iyong mga health professionals na sakop pa rin ng deployment ban na in-issue ng POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Agency),” he noted in a virtual press briefing on Thursday, May 14.

“Dahil nga po pinapayagan nang umalis ang ating mga land-based at saka sea-based OFWs, eh pinayagan na rin po ang mga recruitment and placement agencies na mag-operate sa areas na Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine at sa General Community Quarantine,” he said.

Roque explained that the offices and government agencies that have something to do with the processing, deployment and allied services would have to set up “green lanes” for the faster processing of Filipinos who want to work abroad, he said.

“Ang mga tanggapan at ahensiya ng pamahalaan na may kinalaman sa pagproseso po ng deployment at allied services ay dinirektahan na magtayo ng ‘green lane’ para mapabilis po ang pagproseso ng mga papeles ng mga kababayan natin na magtatrabaho sa abroad,” he said.



(Eagle News Service)