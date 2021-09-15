Palace, IATF allow 10 percent capacity for indoor religious services in NCR, but only for fully vaccinated

30 percent capacity for outdoor religious services also allowed under alert level 4

(Eagle News) – The pilot implementation of Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila will start on Thursday, Sept. 16, with an allowed capacity of 10 percent for indoor religious services but only for the fully vaccinated.

This was clarified by Malacanang as the start of the alert level 4 implementation in the National Capital Region begins Thursday, Sept. 16, initially for two weeks, or until Sept. 30.

“Sa religious services po naman, pinapayagan ang ten percent indoor sa fully vaccinated at 30% po outdoor sa mga nabakunahan at hindi nabakunahan. Pero kailangan po ha, lahat ng church workers ay kinakailangan fully vaccinated,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Because of the high vaccination rate in Metro Manila at 61 percent, there are industries even indoor establishments that are allowed to operate in a limited capacity.

Under Alert Level 4, there will be certain restrictions for establishments and activities that would fall under the so-called 3Cs, which refer to closed spaces, crowded spaces, and activities that promote close contact. However, under the pilot, certain indoor activities were allowed for the fully vaccinated, according.

“Balik-trabaho na po ang mga manggagawa at empleyado ng mga restaurant, mga karinderia, mga kainan sa Metro Manila simula Huwebes, September 16. Pinapayagan na po ang al fresco at indoor dining basta fully vaccinated ang mga workers at mga empleyado,” Roque said.

Under Alert Level 4, al fresco dining shall be allowed up to a maximum 30 percent venue or seating capacity regardless of vaccination status. In addition to this, dining establishments shall be allowed indoor dine-in services at a limited 10 percent venue or seating capacity, but only for fully vaccinated customers.

“Balik trabaho na rin po ang mga nasa personal care services establishments. Kailangan fully vaccinated po ang mga empleyado. Pinapayagan na po ang 10 percent indoor sa fully vaccinated, 30 percent sa outdoor para sa mga nabakunahan at hindi nabakunahan,” said Sec Roque.

Here are the activities allowed under Alert level 4:

-outdoor restaurants, carinderia, eateries

-up to 30 percent for al fresco dining (both for vaccinated and unvaccinated)

-10 percent indoor dining for fully vaccinated customers

-10 percent for indoor religious services for fully vaccinated

-30 percent for outdoor religious services (both for vaccinated and unvaccinated)

(provided that all church workers should be fully vaccinated

-10 percent indoor for personal care services for fully vaccinated

-30 percent allowed capacity for outdoor personal care services.

Personal care services only refer to establishments that provide basic services such as barbershops, beauty salons, hair spas and nail spas.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairperson Benjamin Abalos Jr said that other sectors/industries remain prohibited for the pilot implementation of the new classification framework, including indoor tourist attractions, indoor venues for meetings and events, indoor sports courts and venues, amusement parks, social events, among others.

-Granular lockdowns-

Granular lockdowns will also be imposed under the new Alert Levels System that will be strictly done for not less that 14 days, where only a few individuals will be allowed to move in and out of the lockdown area. These include healthcare and allied health professionals, including uniformed personnel who will impose the lockdowns, and departing overseas Filipino workers and those who arrived and have just finished their quarantine.

“Entry shall also be allowed for those who reside in an area declared under granular lockdown only for the purpose of returning to their residence; and for individuals under exceptional circumstances such as those seeking urgent medical attention. Food and other essential items that are for delivery within an area that is under granular lockdown shall be unloaded only at border collection points that shall be determined by the local government unit,” Malacanang said.

