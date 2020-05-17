Palace: Home religious services allowed, but gatherings limited to 5 persons for MECQ, up to 10 persons for GCQ

(Eagle News) – “Home religious services” are now allowed in Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) areas, but with strict observance of health protocols, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Roque stressed that so far, only home-based religious gatherings with limited number of persons are allowed.

He said pastors, priests, imams, rabbis and religious ministers can give religious services in the homes of their members.

“Puwede na rin pong magbigay ng home religious services. Pansinin ninyo po, ‘home religious services,’ ang mga pastor, mga pari, mga imam, mga rabbi at iba pang religious ministers provided mayroon pong proper health protocols gaya ng pagsuot ng mask at saka social distancing, temperature check at iba pa po,” Roque announced on Saturday, May 16, on the first day of easing of protocols nationwide.

Malacanang had earlier announced that gatherings under the Modified ECQ (Modified ECQ) are “highly restricted” and limited to only five people.

For areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), gatherings are “restricted” and limited to only 10 people.

Metro Manila, Laguna and the Central Luzon provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija. Pampanga, and Zambales have been placed under Modified ECQ effective May 16 to 31, 2020.

All other provinces have been placed under GCQ.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) maintained that mass gatherings and public gatherings are still not allowed under both the MECQ and GCQ.

-Public gatherings still banned nationwide-

Under MECQ, “public gatherings that are unauthorized, are non-work essential or are entertainment related — such as movie screenings, concerts and sporting events — are prohibited.”

“While adhering to the prescribed minimum health standards, religious gatherings are highly restricted and shall be limited to not more than five (5) persons,” stated the Omnibus Guidelines on the implementation of community quarantine in the Philippines approved by the IATF on May 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, under GCQ, religious gatherings are likewise also limited to only 10 persons.

“While adhering to the prescribed minimum health standards, religious gatherings are not encouraged but in any case should not be more than ten (10) persons,” the approved guidelines read.

(Eagle News Service)