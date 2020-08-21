Palace: Health workers with contracts abroad as of March exempted from deployment ban, can leave PHL

(Eagle News) – Health professionals with existing contracts abroad as of March 8 this year will now be allowed to leave the country to return to their work, Malacanang said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has allowed health workers with existing contracts as of March can leave the country to fulfill their contract.

He said that these health professional professionals with overseas employment certificates issues by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and verified employment contracts as of March 8 can leave the country, and are exempted from the overseas deployment ban.

“Yung mga health professional na meron pong papeles, ibig sahiin yung OEC na issued ng POEA at yung employment contract na verified as of March 8, 2020 ay pupuede nang lumabas ng bansa,” Roque said in a virtual presser.

These workers are exempted from the ban on health workers deployment as contained in the IATF resolution no. 64.

“Considering the continuing State of Public Health Emergency, the overseas deployment of the medical and allied health workers is hereby temporarily suspended pursuant to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Governing Board Resolution No. 09, series of 2020,” the IATF resolution said.

