Palace, FDA warn public against alleged COVID vaccines being circulated in black market

FDA says it has not yet authorized entry and use of any COVID vaccine in the PHL

(Eagle News) — Malacanang warned the public against availing of alleged COVID-19 vaccines in the black market, saying these are not yet registered and their safety and efficacy are in question, and could even be a danger to one’s health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also said that the source of these alleged vaccines is also questionable, and they have conducted several raids whenever they receive reports of alleged COVID-19 vaccines being used or administered already in certain clinics.

“Naka-ilang raid na nga po kami ng mga clinic pero wala naman po kami pang nahuhuli. Kapag may mga reports, we always go and check – iyong regulatory enforcement unit namin,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in a Palace press briefing on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

He also stressed that the FDA had not yet registered any COVID-19 vaccines, nor allowed the administration or use of such for the public.

-Danger to health-

Domingo also warned people who might be interested to avail of such unregistered vaccines.

“Pero wina-warn po namin lahat kayo, kapag ho may nakita kayong binibenta o inilalako, huwag po ninyong ipapaturok iyan dahil wala pa po talaga tayong registered or allowed/authorized vaccine dito sa Pilipinas,” he said.

These vaccines are illegal, and the handling of these alleged vaccines could even put one’s life in danger, Domingo said.

“So, kung pumapasok man po iyan – illegal, hindi natin alam kung saan siya dumaan, kung paano siya na-handle and it might not be safe for you to have yourself injected. Huwag po, hindi pa po talaga, wala pa pong bakuna dito sa atin!” he said.

Malacanang spokesperson Harry Roque also said that these vaccines are more likely to be fake.

“At kapag binili ninyo po iyan sa black market hindi ninyo alam kung peke iyan, baka tubig lang iyan, magbabayad pa kayo ng napakamahal para sa tubig na ituturok sa inyo,” he said.

(Eagle News Service)