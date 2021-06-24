Palace expresses condolences to family of former Pres. “Noynoy” Aquino; flags flown at half-mast

(Eagle News) – Malacanang expressed its condolences to the family of former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III for his demise on Thursday, June 24.

“We commiserate po and condole with the family and loved ones of former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III as we extend our condolences for his untimely demise,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr., said reading the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte on Aquino’s death.

“We’re grateful to the former President for his contribution and services to the country. And we ask our people to offer a prayer for the eternal repose of the former chief executive. Rest in peace Mr President,” he said at the start of a Palace press briefing on Thursday.

Before he read the President’s statement, Roque asked for a moment of silence and prayer for the former president.

During the press briefing, Roque, when asked about the reaction of President Duterte, said he was yet to talk to the chief executive and he would be seeing him this afternoon at the Palace.

The Palace spokesperson said he was in an event in Taguig when he heard about the sad news about the former president’s death.

When asked if the Malacanang would offer to hold a state funeral for former President Aquino, Roque said: “I have no information on that po. I read the official statement of the President. And again, our continuing condolences to the family of former President Aquino.”

In Manila, which is also celebrating its 450th founding anniversary, all flags were flown at half-mast in mourning of the passing of former President Aquino.

We offer our sincere condolences to his family and join the nation in mourning his passing and celebrating his many accomplishments as the 15th President of the Republic of the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/8CYSAODbhD — National Parks Development Committee (@NPDC_PH) June 24, 2021

The National Flag at the Independence Flagpole, Rizal Park is flown in half-mast in mourning of the passing of former President Benigno “Noynoy” C. Aquino III. pic.twitter.com/f9oVgjFECv — National Parks Development Committee (@NPDC_PH) June 24, 2021

Manila mayor Franciso “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said the former president “championed good governance reforms that promoted efficiency and reduced opportunities for corruption.”

“PNoy was a pragmatic man who did the best with the cards that life had dealt him. He inspired us with his unexpected humility. May his legacy continue to lead others to the right path,” the Manila mayor said.

Several government offices, including the Senate of the Philippines, as well as government officials, senators and congressmen also expressed their deepest condolences to the Aquino family for the passing of former President Aquino.

(Eagle News Service)