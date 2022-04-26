Palace describes as “unfortunate” Comelec’s decision to stop holding presidential, VP debates

Comelec to probe Impact Hub-Sofitel transaction; decides to run pre-taped interviews of bets in lieu of debates

(Eagle News) – Malacanang said that the “latest decision of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to no longer hold Vice Presidential and Presidential Town Hall Debates is unfortunate.”

In a statement, the Palace expressed its dissatisfaction with the recent turn of events where the Comelec has been mired in controversy regarding the failure of its private partner to pay the Sofitel Manila, the venue of the presidential and vice-presidential debates, the amount of about P14 million.

The Comelec is now investigating the issue involving Impact Hub Manila, the company behind Vote Pilipinas, which was supposed to stage three debates this month.

In an internal memo leaked to the media, Comelec commissioner Rey Bulay said that the commission was conducting a probe to “determine the liability of Impact Hub, and others who are also liable in this transaction.” He said that the transaction appeared to be “manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to the government,” according to the contents of the memo published by CNN Philippines.

-Panel interviews still welcome, says Palace-

The Office of the Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar issued a statement on Monday, April 25, saying that the panel interview that would take the place of the Comelec sponsored presidential and vice-presidential debates would still be a “welcome opportunity for candidates to explain their intention and agenda to the Filipino electorate.”

The panel interview of the presidential and vice-presidential bets set by the Comelec in lieu of the debates is to be done in partnership with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP).

“Informing and educating our people on the candidates vying for the presidency and the vice presidency in whatever platform is crucial in a vibrant democracy such as the Philippines. The Filipino people deserve no less,” Andanar said.

The final PiliPinas Debates 2022 Series was supposed to be held on April 30 and May 1 but had to be postponed after Impact Hub Manila failed to pay Sofitel the balance of P14 million.

Comelec commissioner George Garcia said there would instead be a single candidate or team panel interview format that would be aired as a series starting May 2 to 6. These would all be pre-taped.

The candidates would be free to choose whether they want a face-to-face interview or a virtual or online interview.

The total contract of Vote Pilipinas’ with Sofitel reportedly amounted to ₱20.5 million for five debates. But about ₱14.095 million still remained unpaid.

-“Misunderstanding”-

Lawyers of Impact Hub Manila released a statement on April 23 where they said that “misunderstandings” between them and Sofitel led to the unfortunate incident of the debates’ postponement.

It said that they “entered into a private deal with Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila (Sofitel) to provide logistical and technical support for the staging of the debates.”

“COMELEC is not a party to the contract between Impact Hub Manila and Sofitel,” the statement by Impact Hub Manila lawyers Eirene Jhone Aguila and Gideon Pena said.

“Unfortunately, the initiative between the two private companies encountered some misunderstandings,” their statement read.

The Impact Hub lawyers said that they “refrain from publicly divulging these matters” that have caused misunderstanding and miscommunication between

the two private parties.

(Eagle News Service)