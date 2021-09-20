Palace congratulates Filipino billiard player Carlo Biado for winning 2021 US Open Pool Championship

(Eagle News) – Malacanang congratulated Filipino billiard player Carlo Biado “for bringing pride and honor to the country by winning the 2021 US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City.”

“Carlo is indeed a world-class billiards champion,” said a Palace statement on Sunday, Sept. 19, shortly after his victory.

Biado defeated Singapore’s Aloysius Yapp, 13-8 at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City in New Jersey to win the 2021 US Open Pool Championship.

With his win, Biado became the the first Filipino to win the tournament in 27 years, after Efren “Bata” Reyes in 1994.

“I am very happy because this event is one of my dreams. I dedicate this to my family and to my baby. Thank you to all of you even during the pandemic you’re still here watching around the world,” Biado said in an interview posted by matchroompool.com.

“Thank you to Matchroom, my sponsors, and all of the Filipinos who support me always everywhere.”

President Rodrigo Duterte personally conferred to Biado a presidential citation for winning a gold medal in the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in 2017.

