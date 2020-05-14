Palace confirms criminal charges readied vs NCRPO chief Sinas, other police officers for May 8 bday bash

(Eagle News) – “A criminal case is now being readied” for filing tomorrow against National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Debold Sinas, along with other senior police officials who attended a gathering related to his birthday celebration.

This was confirmed by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He said that he had already talked with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief PGen. Archie Gamboa who had told him about the criminal case to be filed against Sinas.

“Per my latest conversation with Philippine National Police Chief PGen. Archie Gamboa, a criminal case is now being readied to be filed tomorrow against NCRPO Chief Debold Sinas, along with other senior police officials who attended the gathering,” Roque said in a statement.

Aside from the criminal case, he said that the “PNP is also getting clearance from the Office of the President regarding the filing of administrative charges in violation of quarantine rules against the alleged violators.”

“Maj. Gen. Sinas is a third level officer and a presidential appointee; hence, a clearance from the OP is needed for the filing of administrative charges of the PNP,” Roque said.

“The same applies to the senior police officials who are also presidential appointees,” he added.

Sinas is in hot water for a birthday gathering that allegedly violated quarantine protocols.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano had earlier directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the PNP to probe the “mañanita, a traditional early-morning serenade for PNP officers on their birthdays.

The May 8 birthday celebration of Sinas drew criticism after photos of the event came out on social media where police officers and other men were seen in the gathering, which is a violation of quarantine protocols.

Social distancing rules were also allegedly violated.

