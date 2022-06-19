Palace calls on Filipinos to “stand behind” VP-elect Sara, other newly elected leaders of the country

(Eagle News) – Malacanang called on Filipinos to support Vice-President elect Sara Duterte-Carpio and all other newly elected leaders of the country on June 19, the inauguration day of the presidential daughter as the second highest official of the land.

In a statement, the Palace said that they are “one with the whole Filipino nation in witnessing with excitement the inauguration ceremony of outgoing Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines.”

“We once again express our deep gratitude to the Filipino people for the trust and support they have given to the Vice President-elect,” said the statement from the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson.

“As we previously articulated, let us stand behind Vice President-elect Duterte-Carpio and all other newly elected leaders as they embark on the responsibilities and challenges of their offices and fulfill their mandate of delivering genuine change to our beloved country,” the Palace said.

President Rodrigo Duterte attended the inauguration ceremonies on Sunday afternoon in Davao City, along with his former wife, Sara Duterte’s mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman.

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was also at the event, together with his whole family, including wife Atty. Liza Araneta Marcos, and sister Senator Imee Marcos.

The inauguration of Vice-President elect Sara Duterte on June 19 in Davao City was done to honor the people of Davao City whom she and her father had served for several years.

President Duterte served as Davao City mayor for almost 23 years before he was elected as President of the Philippines in May 2016.

Daughter Sara was also serving as Davao City mayor when she was elected as Vice-President in May 2022 in a landslide victory that saw her garnering more than 32.2 million votes, the highest ever for an elective position.

The Vice-President elect will officially assume the vice-presidency on June 30, 2022, along with President-elect Marcos Jr.

One of the reasons for the early inauguration date of Vice-President elect Sara Duterte was to enable her to attend the inauguration ceremonies of President-elect Marcos Jr.

(Eagle News Service)