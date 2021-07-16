Palace announces revised community quarantine protocols amid confirmation of local Delta cases

Iloilo province, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro province and Gingoog City placed under ECQ until July 31

(Eagle News) — Malacanang announced on Friday, July 16, the escalation of the community quarantine classification for Iloilo Province, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro province, and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental to Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) until July 31. Previously, these areas were under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

The revision of the new quarantine classifications came about amid the confirmed local cases of the Delta variant in the country.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) escalated the community quarantine classification of Iloilo Province and Iloilo City from MECQ until July 22, 2021 to until the end of the month after noting the continuous rise in COVID cases there.

Likewise, the IATF also considered Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog City as critical areas which should be placed under ECQ until the end of the month, from the previous MECQ classification.

-16 new Delta variant cases in PHL-

There are 16 new Delta variant cases. Of this, 15 have already recovered while one other died.

Two cases were found in the Metro Manila; one in Central Luzon or Region 3; two in Western Visayas or Region 6; six in Northern Mindanao or Region 10. The other five were returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) with travel history from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and United Kingdom (UK) among others.

Meanwhile, the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions classification of Antique has been extended from July 22, 2021 to July 31, 2021, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Misamis Oriental, which was under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) classification until July 31, 2021, has been placed to GCQ with heightened restrictions until July 31, 2021.

The reclassification was made upon the recommendations of the Department of Health, its Technical Advisory Group, and the Technical Working Group on COVID-19 Variants, a Palace release said on Friday, July 16.

Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR) shall remain under GCQ until July 31 “without prejudice to (its) reclassification as may be warranted and the declaration of granular lockdown,” the IATF said in its Resolution No. 127-E dated July 15, 2021.

(Eagle News Service)