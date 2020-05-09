Palace announces list of construction work, projects allowed under ECQ, GCQ

(Eagle News) – Malacanang announced the list of essential construction work and projects allowed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), and those allowed under a General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Saturday, May 9, said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) had amended item O, paragraph 4, section 2 of the Omnibus Guidelines on the implementation of the community quarantine in the country.

Under this, the following private and public construction projects are allowed under ECQ:

1. Construction of quarantine and isolation facilities for persons under monitoring, suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients;

2. Construction of facilities for construction personnel who perform emergency works;

3. Flood control and other disaster risk reduction and rehabilitation programs;

4. Climate mitigation projects like flood control, disaster risk reduction and rehabilitation work;

5. Emergency work

6. Sewerage projects;

7. Water service facility projects;

8. digital works.

9. Priority public infrastructure projects;

10. Priority private infrastructure projects defined as those that refer to the following:

– food production,

– agriculture,

– fishery and fish port development,

– energy,

– housing,

– communication,

– water facilities,

– manufacturing and

– business process outsourcing

Because of this, construction workers are allowed to go to the site of construction projects and activities

Under GCQ, all public and private construction work are allowed provided that these comply with the construction safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Roque said.

(Eagle News Service)