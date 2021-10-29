Palace announces alert level expanded to more regions; NCR still under Alert Level 3 until Nov. 14

Quarantine classifications for rest of PHL also bared for November

(Eagle News) – Starting Monday, Nov. 1, more regions in the country would be placed under the Alert Level System, even as Metro Manila remained under Alert Level 3.

Central Luzon (Region 3), Western Visayas (Region 6), and Northern Mindanao (Region 10) were included in the expanded coverage of the Alert Level System, Malacanang announced on Friday, Oct. 29.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, October 28, 2021, approved the recommendation to further expand the pilot implementation of the Alert Levels System starting November 1, 2021 to the said regions. Baguio City was also set as an area for special monitoring.

Beginning November 1 until November 14, 2021, the following provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities shall be placed under the following alert levels:

Areas under Alert Level 4:

Aurora, Bacolod City, Negros Oriental, and Davao Occidental

Areas under Alert Level 3:

Bataan, the National Capital Region, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Iloilo City, Siquijor, Lanao del Norte, Davao City, and Davao del Norte shall be placed under Alert Level 3. Baguio City was included as an area for special monitoring.

Areas under Alert Level 2:

Angeles City, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, Batangas, Quezon Province, Lucena City, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu Province, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

-Risk-level classifications for the rest of PHL-

Malacanang also announced the risk level classification of other provinces and cities in the country which were not yet included in the Alert Level System.

Mountain Province, Catanduanes, and Zamboanga City shall be under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from November 1 until November 15, 2021.

Abra, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino shall be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions from November 1 until November 30, 2021.

Placed under GCQ for the whole month of November 2021 are Ifugao, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Ilocos Sur, Dagupan City, Batanes, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Albay, Naga City, Camarines Norte, Tacloban City, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, General Santos City, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, Cotabato City, and Lanao del Sur.

All other areas not mentioned shall be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) for the whole of November 2021, the Palace said in a release.

