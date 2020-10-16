Palace allows those aged 15 to 65 to go out during community quarantine

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government will now be allowing minors aged 15 and seniors up to aged 65 to go outside of their homes, expanding the age bracket for people who are allowed to go outside amid community quarantine protocols.

This was announced by Malacanang in a press briefing on Friday, Oct. 16.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) had confirmed this that those from aged 15 to 65 are now allowed to go to public places provided they follow health and safety protocols

Local government units (LGUs) are also allowed leeway to decide for themselves, whether to adjust the allowable ages that can go outside during community quarantine protocols.

“Kahapon po ay nagpulong po ang inyong IATF, at naaprubahan po ang mga sumusunod: Unang-una, kinumpirma po ng IATF, alinsunod na rin sa approval po ng Cabinet, na pupuwede na pong lumabas ang menor de edad mula kinse at ang mga seniors na hanggang 65. So pupuwede na pong lumabas ang mga minors from 15 to 65 years of age, pero ang nga local government units po ay pupuwedeng magtakda nang mas mataas o mas matandang edad para po sa mga menor edad. So that is without prejudice po to the LGUs to increase the age of minors who may go out,” Roque said.

Before this, only those aged 21 up to 60 can go outside of their homes amid quarantine protocol procedures.

The previous IATF protocols said that those below 21 and above 60 years old shall “be required to remain in their residences at all times, except when indispensable under the circumstances for obtaining essential goods and services.”

