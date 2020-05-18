Palace alarmed with violation of social distancing protocols as people flock to malls; warns possibility of 2nd wave

(Eagle News) — Malacanang reminded the public not to put to waste previous sacrifices made during lockdown after receiving numerous reports of people flocking to malls nationwide upon easing of lockdown protocols in Luzon over the weekend.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the people should not think that they are already “safe” from the virus, and reminded Filipinos of what happened in other countries that experienced a second wave of COVID-19 infections following easing of lockdown protocols.

Roque said that they have been alarmed with reports that many people have disregarded physical distancing protocols on the first day of the shift to a modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and to a general community quarantine in the rest of Luzon.

“We advise the public not to be complacent and to follow health protocols set by authorities after we received reports of people who trooped to the malls with complete disregard of social / physical distancing measures on the first day of our shift from enhanced community quarantine to modified enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine in Luzon,” he said in a statement.

“We must understand that we have started to slowly ease restrictions in order to revitalize the economy, and not because we are safe. We must learn from other countries like South Korea, which contained the spread of the virus but later experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases when citizens became relaxed,” he explained.

The Palace spokesperson reminded the public that the “whole country remains in quarantine.”

Roque said that Filipinos should cooperate and follow quarantine protocols.

“We must not put to waste our collective efforts and sacrifices,” he said.

“Stay at home, go out to do essential work or when authorized as we ramp up testing. We must continue to be vigilant of the risks of COVID-19, conduct proper hygiene, wear face mask or face shield, and observe social or physical distancing,” he added.

(Eagle News Service)