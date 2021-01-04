Palace affirms travel restrictions in 21 countries, including US and UK, with new COVID variant

(Eagle News) — Malacanang affirmed travel restrictions in 21 countries, including the United States, which have reported the presence of the more infections COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 that was first detected in the United Kingdom.

Aside from the UK and the US, other countries included in the list, which the Philippines had imposed a travel restriction on, are the following: Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, The Netherlands, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, and Spain.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that travel restrictions in these countries will last until Jan. 15 this year. The travel restrictions will apply only to foreigners, but not to Filipinos coming from these countries.

“Ayon sa Bureau of Immigration, mag-a-apply ito sa lahat ng mga foreigners, regardless kung anong visa category, or kung may nakuha silang previous endorsement or exemption mula sa Department of Foreign Affairs o mga pribilehiyo sa ilalim ng Republic Act 6768, or yung tinatawag na Balikabayan Program Law, sa panahon ng travel restriction,” Roque said.

“Hindi kasali ang mga Pilipino sa kautusan na ito, pero kinakailangan ng ating mga kababayan na sumailalim sa absolute facility-based 14-day quarantine, kahit nag-negatibo sila sa kanilang RT-PCR test,” he said.

Transiting passengers from the 21 countries included in the travel ban who were previously disallowed entry as well, will now be allowed to enter the country provided that these passengers stayed in the airport the whole time during layover and were not granted clearance to enter the countries mentioned.

A Palace release said that these passengers are not anymore required to undergo the 14-day strict facility-based quarantine and may opt for a home quarantine if their RT-PCR test is negative.

“However, if the transiting passenger who is a foreign national left the airport while on layover or if the foreign passenger was cleared for entry in the layover country, then that passenger will not be allowed to enter the Philippines,” a Malacanang release said.

“On the contrary, a Filipino national who left the airport or were cleared for entry by the layover country, will still be allowed to enter the Philippines, and will be required to undergo an absolute facility-based quarantine period even with a negative RT-PCR test result,” it added.

(Eagle News Service)