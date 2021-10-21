Palace: 81.4 percent in NCR, over 32 percent nationwide already fully vaccinated

(Eagle News) — At least 81.4 percent of the residents in Metro Manila have been already fully vaccinated or almost 8 million individuals, according to Malacanang citing data as Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Nationwide, those fully vaccinated are already 32.25 percent of the population. This means 24,876,889 have already been fully vaccinated all over the country.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Oct. 21, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Metro Manila residents who received the first dose already reached 93.34 percent of the total population in the National Capital Region (NCR). This translates to 9,125,894 individuals. Those who completed the Covid-19 vaccine doses were 7,957,963.

Roque said that nationwide, those who got the first dose reached 28,961,351, or 37.54 percent of the total population. The total administered doses nationwide reached 53,838,248 as of Oct. 20.

Malacanang earlier expressed confidence that the country could vaccinate half of the targeted population by year-end.

“Mahigit 30 percent na po tayo sa buong Pilipinas at mahigit 80 percent na tayo sa Metro Manila,” Roque said referring to the percentage of those fully vaccinated.

He said the country has no more problems regarding vaccine supplies as it had already received more than 91 million doses.

By end of the month, the government is expecting to have a total of 100 million vaccine doses.

Metro Manila is under COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month. More areas in the country were also included in the pilot implementation of the Covid alert level system from Oct. 20 to 31.

