PAL to resume flights between Manila and Taipei starting Feb. 21

(Eagle News)–Philippine Airlines has announced the resumption of its flights between Manila and Taipei starting Feb. 21.

PAL said the following flights, PR890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila, are resuming every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday (February 21 to February 29).

PAL said the flights will become daily starting March 1.

PR890 will depart Manila at 6:05 a.m. and arrive in Taipei at 8:30 a.m.

PR891 will depart Taipei at 9:30 a.m. and arrive in Manila at 11:40 a.m.

According to PAL, from March 29 onwards, the “standard regular schedule of twice daily flights (PR890/891 and PR894/895) is still in effect.”

Passengers originally confirmed on the cancelled flights can now make their bookings, PAL said.

PAL’s announcement came after the government lifted the Taiwan travel ban, citing the country’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.