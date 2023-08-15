PAL cancels six flights to Japan due to Typhoon Lan

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has canceled six flights between Manila and Japan scheduled for Tuesday due to Typhoon Lan (international name).

The flights that were canceled are:

PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka-Manila

PR 407/408 Manila-Osaka-Manila

In an advisory on Monday, PAL said it will coordinate closely with concerned airport authorities in Japan and keep a close watch on weather forecasts in case the airline needs to make other adjustments.

Affected passengers may choose to:

Refund their ticket excluding ticketing service charge.

Convert their ticket to travel credits equivalent to the unused base fare.

Reroute to another flight within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class.

Typhoon Lan made landfall in Japan early Tuesday, bringing violent gusts and downpours that have already caused rivers to surge and prompted landslide warnings.

PAL said it is working to rebook affected passengers on the next available flights. The airline also advised passengers to check the PAL website or contact the PAL Reservations Office for the latest updates on their flight status.

( With a report from AFP, Philippine News Agency )