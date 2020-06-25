Pakistan airline grounds about 150 pilots in license probe: official

ISALAMABAD, Pakistan (AFP) — Pakistan International Airlines said Thursday it had grounded almost a third of its pilots for holding fake or dubious licences, a month after one of its planes crashed into houses killing 98 people.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan told AFP that a government probe had found about 150 of its 434 pilots were carrying “either bogus or suspicious licences”.

“We have decided to ground those 150 pilots with bogus licences with immediate effect,” he said.

© Agence France-Presse