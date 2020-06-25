Asia, International

Pakistan airline grounds about 150 pilots in license probe: official

A msn walks pasthouses damaged during last month Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash, in Karachi on June 24, 2020. – A plane crash which killed 98 people in Pakistan last month was because of human error by the pilot and air traffic control, according to an initial report into the disaster released on June 24. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

ISALAMABAD, Pakistan (AFP) — Pakistan International Airlines said Thursday it had grounded almost a third of its pilots for holding fake or dubious licences, a month after one of its planes crashed into houses killing 98 people.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan told AFP that a government probe had found about 150 of its 434 pilots were carrying “either bogus or suspicious licences”.

“We have decided to ground those 150 pilots with bogus licences with immediate effect,” he said.

