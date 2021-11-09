PAGASA: Tail-end of frontal system affecting eastern sections of S. Luzon, Visayas

Northeast monsoon affecting rest of Luzon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Mindanao, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

The weather bureau said MIMAROPA and Western Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.