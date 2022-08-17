PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.