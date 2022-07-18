PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the entire country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the northern and western sections of Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.