PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Ilocos Region and the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, it said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.