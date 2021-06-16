PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will also have the same conditions, also due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.