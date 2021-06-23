PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Occidental Mindoro, Bataan and Zambales will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers also due to localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, according to the weather bureau, the tropical depression it is monitoring outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is located 1,780 kilometers east of Southern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

The tropical depression is moving northwest at 15 kph.