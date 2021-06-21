PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and the provinces of Zambales and Bataan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the Philippines is expected to have the same conditions.

Meanwhile, according to the weather bureau, Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.