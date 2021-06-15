PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, this due to localized thunderstorms as well.

The same conditions are being experienced in the rest of the country.

According to the weather bureau, the northern and western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.