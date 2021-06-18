PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said the rest of the Philippines will also have the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Extreme Northern Luzon, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.