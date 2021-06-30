PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the Philippines, the weather bureau said, will have the same conditions also due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.