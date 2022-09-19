PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting Central and Southern Luzon, Western Visayas

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Central and Southern Luzon, and the western section of Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.