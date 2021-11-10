PAGASA: Shear line affecting eastern section of S. Luzon, Visayas

Northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Bicol Region and Northern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.