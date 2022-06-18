PAGASA: Ridge of high pressure area extending over eastern sections of Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News)–The ridge of a high pressure area is extending over the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

The same conditions will prevail over Bicol, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan and Occidental Mindoro, and the remaining areas.

The areas, meanwhile, will have light to moderate seas and slight to moderate coastal waters.