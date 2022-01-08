PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Batanes and Babuyan Islands, as a result, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, Central Luzon and the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.