PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Visayas, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

According to PAGASA, Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.