PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon, as a result, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.