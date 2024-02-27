PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies and light rains.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Western Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Davao Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau,

Northern Luzon and the eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.