PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the country.

As a result, Davao Region, Caraga, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau,

Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.