PAGASA monitors LPA off Davao City

Easterlies affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

PAGASA said as of 3 p.m., the LPA was estimated 555 kilometers east southeast of Davao City.

The easterlies, PAGASA said, are also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Cagayan Valley and the northern section of Ilocos Norte, and the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.