PAGASA monitors LPA off Batangas

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Batangas.

PAGASA said the LPA, estimated 60 kilometers west of Ambulonge was embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, La Union and Pangasinan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and SOCCSKSARGENl will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms also due to the ITCZ.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

The country is expected to have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.