PAGASA monitoring LPA off Zambales

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Zambales.

PAGASA said the LPA situated 80 km west of Subic and embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Mindanao and Quezon.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.