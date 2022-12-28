PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Sur

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Sur.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far estimated 475 km east of Hinatuan.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Palawan, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon and Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains while Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.