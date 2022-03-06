PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Norte

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Norte.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far located 335 km east of Surigao City.

Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies.

The entire county will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.